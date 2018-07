Pro-Trump supporters during a rally outside the US Embassy in support of US President Donald J. Trump's visit to the UK, in London, United Kingdom, 14 July 2018. President Trump is on a working visit to the UK. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

People join an anti-Trump protest event in Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom, 14 July 2018. Demonstrators marched through the streets of Edinburgh to protest against the visit by US President Donald Trump, who is on a working visit to the United Kingdom, his first trip to the country as US president. EPA-EFE/Robert Perry

The "Trump Baby" blimp is seen during a protest event in Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom, 14 July 2018. Demonstrators marched through the streets of Edinburgh to protest against the visit by US President Donald Trump, who is on a working visit to the United Kingdom, his first trip to the country as US president. EPA-EFE/Robert Perry

The president of the United States played golf on Saturday at a luxury resort he owns in southwestern Scotland, even as thousands of people took to the streets in Edinburgh and other cities to protest his administration's policies.

"I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise!" Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.