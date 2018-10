Indian policemen use water canon to disperse the Bharty Janta Party (BJP) Youth workers protesting against the state government's refusal to file a review petition against the top Indian court's verdict on Sabarimala Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

Members and supporters of Ayappa Dharma Samrakshana Samithi (a united forum of South Indian Ayyappa devotees) sit during a peaceful protest demanding special ordinance in relation with women's entry in Sabarimala temple, in New Delhi, India, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Thousands of Hindu nationalists demonstrated on Monday in the southern Indian state of Kerala against the supreme court's recent decision to allow women to enter a temple.

According to protest organizers and police, some 10,000 supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party completed a five-day march in front of the regional government headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram city, Kerala's capital.