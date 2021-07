Protesters climb the awning at Sydney Town Hall during the 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally at Hyde Park in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters march along Broadway and George St towards Sydney Town Hall during the 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally at Hyde Park in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters are arrested by police at Victoria Park on Broadway during the 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally at Hyde Park in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters throw plastic bottles and pot plants at mounted police at Sydney Town Hall during the 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally at Hyde Park in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters are arrested by the police at Sydney Town Hall during the 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' anti-lockdown rally in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of people protested the lockdowns in force in Sydney on Saturday, resulting in brawls and arrests, as Covid-19 cases increased.

Protesters marched through the central business district of Australia's most populated city, under lockdown since June 27 and in force until next Friday, violating the order to stay in their homes.