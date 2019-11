A vehicle packed with supporters of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) wave national flags as they demonstrate to support the President at the entrance of the Lebanese Presidential Palace, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Supporters of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun wave national flag from a vehicle during a protest in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Supporters of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun wave national flags as they gather in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Supporters of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun wave national flag from a vehicle during a protest in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Supporters of the Lebanese President Michel Aoun wave national flags as they gather in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Thousands of Free Patriotic Current’s supporters gathered on Sunday in favor of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and his son-in-law, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, amid anti-government protests.

The party-organized rally in support of Aoun, the founder of the party, and Bassil, its leader, took place in the road leading to the Presidential Baabda Palace with the participants, who were transported from across Lebanon, hoisting Lebanese flags and that of the army.