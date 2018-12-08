A view of an open rainbow umbrella as demonstrators attend the anti-ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination) rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Demonstrators shout slogans during the anti-ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination) rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A man attends the anti-ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination) rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An image taken with a drone shows thousands of people taking part in the anti-ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination) rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Thousands of people flocked to the capital of Malaysia on Saturday to participate in a massive rally against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.

ICERD – which opponents say would curtail certain privileges enjoyed by ethnic Malays as recognized in the country's federal constitution – is a legally-binding United Nations human rights instrument, first adopted in Dec. 1965, that the current Malaysian government has already announced it would not ratify, making Saturday's anti-ICERD rally more celebratory of this fact than pre-emptive.