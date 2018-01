Thousands of people take part Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in the Washington Women's March to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump as he completed his first year in the White House. EFE-EPA

Thousands of people took part Saturday in the Washington Women's March to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump as he completed his first year in the White House.

The demonstrators gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in the US capital, before marching toward the White House, where Trump on Saturday was facing the first day of a partial shutdown of his government, after Congress failed to reach an agreement Friday on passing the proposed federal budget.