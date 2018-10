Thais wearing yellow (the color that represents the Thai Monarchy) offer food as alms to Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death outside the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Buddhist monks walk outside Siriraj hospital collecting alms during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thais wearing yellow (the color that represents the Thai Monarchy) hold portraits of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of his death at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thais wearing yellow (the color that represents the Thai Monarchy) pray during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thousands of people in Thailand on Saturday remembered the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the second anniversary of his death through various religious ceremonies, events and military parades held throughout the country.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and several ministers and senior officials of the administration, all dressed in white, took part in a ceremony with Buddhist monks in honor of Bhumibol, who passed away on Oct. 13, 2016.