A handout photo made available by Syria'Äôs Arab News Agency SANA shows Syrian soldiers at al-Nu'Äôaimah town in the eastern countryside of Daraa province in south Syria, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA

Thousands of displaced people have returned to their homes in southwest Syria after fruitful negotiations brought about a pause in hostilities following a weeks-long government offensive aimed at regaining the territory from armed opposition, a United Kingdom-based watchdog said Saturday.

Russian mediators acting on behalf of the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad negotiated a ceasefire with the armed militias in Daraa province, where the United Nations estimated some 300,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to intense fighting in recent weeks, which involved heavy airstrike and artillery campaigns, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.