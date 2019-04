US rapper Master P attends the ceremony 'Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life' to honor the memory of the late rapper at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The hearse leaves the Staples Center after thousands of people attended the ceremony 'Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life' to honor the memory of the late rapper at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

People stand behind fences to look at the hearse leaving the Staples Center after thousands of people attended the ceremony 'Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life' to honor the memory of the late rapper at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man looks at a truck displaying a large screen with a portrait of late rapper Nipsey Hussle as people arrive to attend the ceremony 'Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life' to honor his memory at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Thousands of people lined the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday to bid farewell to American rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead late last month.

However, the public memorial service followed by a procession to honor the 33-year-old popular musician was marred by a shooting that left one dead and three injured.