Thousands of people spent the night in the open in the surroundings of the devastated Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, waiting to be transferred to new shelters or to the three ships that will host the most vulnerable.

The roads that surround the camp, in which 13,000 people lived until Wednesday in a space designed for fewer than 3,000, are full of families who with what little they have left settled on the street or in the areas of the olive grove around the camp unaffected by a huge fire Tuesday night. EFE-EPA