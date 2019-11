Kuwaiti protesters take part in a demonstration against alleged government corruption, at Irada Square, opposite the National Assembly in Kuwait City on November 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

A Kuwaiti man waves the national flag during a demonstration against alleged government corruption, at Irada Square, opposite the National Assembly in Kuwait City on November 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Kuwaiti protesters hold signs during a demonstration against alleged government corruption, at Irada Square, opposite the National Assembly in Kuwait City on November 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Thousands of people on Wednesday gathered to stage a sit-in in Kuwait City after a call to do so by a former Parliament member to protest corruption and poor public services.

Current and former members of Parliament - along with a number of Bidoons, a social class in Kuwait lacking Kuwaiti or any other nationality - participated in the protest, which took place in the iconic Al-Erada Square.