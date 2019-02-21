Several demonstrators hold a banner reading in Catalan "Rights are not demanded – They are exercised" during a general strike in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/TONI ALBIR

several dozen people face Catalan regional riot policemen as they occupy a railway station at Catalunya Square during a general strike in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/MARTA PEREZ

Thousands of people in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia took to the streets on Thursday to protest an ongoing trial in which 12 Catalan separatist politicians and activists face serious charges for their alleged involvement in an illegal referendum on the region's secession from the rest of the country and subsequent unilateral declaration of independence.

Several groups of protesters blocked traffic and disrupted trains in the early hours after a 24-hour region-wide strike was called by several pro-Catalan independence unions and other separatist organizations.