Israe'si Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu (C) speaks to reporters at the scene of a gun and knife attack, carried out by a Palestinian a day earlier, at the Ariel junction, West Bank, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JACK GUEZ / POOL

People attend the funeral of Rabbi Achad Ettinger, who died after sustaining injuries in an attack a day earlier, at the Israeli settlement of Eli in the West Bank, Mat. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

People mourn during the funeral of Rabbi Achad Ettinger - who died of the wounds he suffered after an attack -, at the Israeli settlement of Eli in West Bank, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Thousands take part in funeral of rabbi killed in West Bank attack

Thousands of people took part in the funeral on Monday of a rabbi who died of firearm wounds he suffered in an attack near West Bank.

Aihad Ettinger, 47, was fatally injured during a shooting near the Ariel settlement on Sunday.