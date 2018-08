People march during the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

People march during the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

People march during the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Israel, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The Jerusalem Gay Pride parade kicked off on Thursday in a festive environment, despite clashes between an anti-gay, far-right group and security forces, Israeli police announced.

The parade, expected to be the largest in Jerusalem's history, began after a two hour delay amid tightened security measures at the starting-point, Liberty Bell Park.