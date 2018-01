An Iranian woman wearing Iran's National flag and a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shouts slogans against anti-government protestors and the US and Israel during a pro-government demonstration in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Thousands take to Iran's streets in support of government

Thousands of Iranians on Friday took to Tehran's streets in support of the government and to oppose what the state alleges were external forces interfering in Iranian domestic politics.

The protesters chanted slogans against the United States and Israel, carried pro-state and anti-US banners and cheered for Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini after Friday prayers in the center of Tehran.