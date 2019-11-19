Demonstrators face off with Carabineros, during a new day of mobilizations in the country, in the Plaza Italia, popularly renamed 'Dignity Square', in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 18, 2019, a month after protests began over a hike in subway fares. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Thousands of demonstrators protest, during a new day of mobilizations in the country, in the Plaza Italia, popularly renamed 'Dignity Square', in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 18, 2019, a month after protests began over a hike in subway fares. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Thousands of people returned to the streets on Monday to mark the first month of the most serious civil unrest of Chilean democracy and show their distrust of both the social agenda announced by the government and the parliamentary agreement on a new constitution.

The Plaza Italia, the ground zero of the protests and renamed by the protesters as "Plaza Dignidad" (Square of Dignity), once again became the epicenter of a large gathering that generally took place in a peaceful manner, although there were some isolated incidents between young people and security forces. EFE-EPA