Thousands of Haitians march to the US embassy during an anti-Trump in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Thousands of Haitians march to the US embassy during an anti-Trump in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Thousands of Haitians march to the US embassy during an anti-Trump in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Thousands of Haitians march to the US embassy during an anti-Trump in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Thousands of Haitians took to the streets on Monday to protest against the United States president outside the US embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Demonstrators were denouncing Donald Trump's recent disparaging remarks about Haiti and his decision to end the special Temporary Protected Status for about 60,000 Haitian immigrants in the US.