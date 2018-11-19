People participate in the 'A Step for My Family' (Un Paso por Mi Familia) march called by the Dominican Catholic Church to express their rejection of the decriminalization of abortion, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 18 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Thousands of Dominicans turned out on Sunday to participate in the "A Step for My Family" march convened by the Episcopal Family and Life Vicarage of the Santo Domingo Archdiocese to once again express their support for a blanket ban on abortion in all cases.

Members of assorted social and citizens organizations joined the religious faithful from more than 300 parishes in Greater Santo Domingo and Santiago on the march, which transpired amid a festive atmosphere headed by members of the Catholic Church.