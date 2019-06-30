People gather during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York, 28 June 2019. On 28 June 1969, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn bar, reportedly to enforce laws against selling alcohol to 'homosexuals', sparked large protests by the city's gay community. The large protests came to be known as the 'Stonewall Uprising' and marked start of the modern LGBT civil rights movement in the United States. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

A huge multicolor tide of people swept through the streets of New York on Sunday as thousands turned out to follow the same route taken by the 1970 LGBTI Pride march to demand equal rights for members of that diverse group and to say "no" to commercialization and harassment by the government of President Donald Trump.

With rainbow LGBTI banners waving and others showing the pink, white and blue stripes favored by transsexuals, the Queer Liberation March attracted gays from New York and Florida, transsexuals from Mexico and Peru, lesbians, heterosexuals showing their solidarity with the group, and many more, with some participants marching semi-nude or outfitted with the most outrageous costumes but everyone united in their fervor that "the fight must go on."