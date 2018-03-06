Thousands of people protest to criticize President Donald Trump and Congress for not finding a solution to regularize the immigration situation of almost 700,000 young undocumented migrants known as Dreamers within the six-month period established by the president back in September, in Washington, DC, United States, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities around the US on Monday to criticize President Donald Trump and Congress for not finding a solution to regularize the immigration situation of almost 700,000 young undocumented migrants known as Dreamers within the six-month period established by the president back in September.

Last September, Trump announced that he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but he gave Congress until March 5 to find a solution for the thousands of undocumented young people who have been able to legally reside and work in the US thanks to DACA, implemented in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama.