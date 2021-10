A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) of an aerial view taken during an overflight showing the eruption in the Halema'uma'u crater at Kilauea volcano's summit, in Hawaii, USA, 30 September 2021 (issued 01 October 2021). EFE-EPA/USGS/K. MULLIKEN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) of an aerial view taken during an overflight showing the eruption in the Halema'uma'u crater at Kilauea volcano's summit, in Hawaii, USA, 30 September 2021 (issued 01 October 2021). EFE-EPA/USGS/K. MULLIKEN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) of an aerial view taken during an overflight showing the eruption in the Halema'uma'u crater at Kilauea volcano's summit, in Hawaii, USA, 30 September 2021 (issued 01 October 2021). EFE-EPA/USGS/K. MULLIKEN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Since the Kilauea volcano, one of the most active in the world, erupted again Wednesday in Hawaii, United States, thousands of people have approached the area to observe the lava lake and the fountains, according to local media.

The eruption is currently concentrated in the Halemaumau crater, within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and far from inhabited areas.