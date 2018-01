A view of a plenary session of the United Nations Security Council in New York City on Jan. 18, 2018. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev offered his country as a mediator in the North Korean crisis and proposed that the world's other nuclear powers give Pyongyang security guarantees as a first step for getting negotiations started again. EFE/Miguel Rajmil

Threat posed by Pyongyang calls for new nuke disarmament efforts, UN says

The United Nations on Thursday called for a new push for nuclear disarmament amid special concerns over the threat posed by North Korea and bilateral difficulties between Russia and the United States.

The threat posed by weapons of mass destruction continues and, in fact, seems to be increasing, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned at the start of a special Security Council session devoted to nonproliferation and headed by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.