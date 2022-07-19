Three leaders, including interim president and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Tuesday filed their nominations for Sri Lanka's presidential polls, which will be held in the parliament on Wednesday via secret ballot after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned from the post.

Apart from Wickremesinghe, lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma from Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the left-wing coalition NPP are set to vie for the presidency, according to parliament proceedings aired lived by broadcasters.