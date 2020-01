Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (R) speaks to the Chief Secretary of Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung during a press conference announcing a ban on face masks in public, in Hong Kong, China, 04 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Three customs officials – two men and a women – died after their boat capsized in waters near the city's airport, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the 43-year-old woman and mother of three, and the two men, aged 39 and 27 – part of a crew of five – were taken to the Tuen Mun hospital in an unconscious state and subsequently died Tuesday night. EFE-EPA