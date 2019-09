A man struggles with a broken umbrella in strong winds during strong winds, as typhoon Lingling approaches the Korean Peninsula, in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

A tree is knocked down due by the Typhoon Lingling in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korea on Sunday was dealing with the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Lingling, which resulted in three deaths, hundreds of canceled flights and power blackouts that affected some 160,000 homes, according to Yonhap news agency.

A woman in her seventies died in the town of Boryeong (140 kilometers south of Seoul) after being knocked down by winds of more than 140 kilometers per hour. EFE-EPA