Managing editor of Eleven media Nari Min (C), leaves Tamwe township courts before being brought to Insein Prison, Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Editor in chief of Eleven media Kyaw Zaw Linn (C), escorted by police gestures in handcuffs as he arrives Tamwe township court, Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Chief reporter of Eleven media Phyo Wai Win (C), escorted by police gestures in handcuffs as he leaves Tamwe township courts before being brought to Insein Prison, Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Three journalists from a local media group in Myanmar were arrested on Wednesday, charged with violating a law against publishing a report deemed to intentionally alarm the public.

Editors from the Yangon-based Eleven Media Group, Ko Nayi Min, Ko Kyaw Zaw Linn and Ko Phyo Wai Win were charged with violating section 505 (B) of the penal code, which prohibits the publication or circulation of any statement, rumour or report, with intent to cause “fear or alarm to the public”.