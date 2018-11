A Thai police officer stands guard near a bomb blast scene in front of a grocery store in Thepha District, Songkhla Province, southern Thailand, Apr. 20 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ABDULLAH WANGNI

Two volunteers and an official were killed in an attack by alleged members of the Muslim separatist movement in southern Thailand, police officials said Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at a market in the Thepha district of Songkhla province, local police official Lt.Col. Suwat told EFE.