A car riddled with bullet holes after Israeli troops opened fire and killed three Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank, 17 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

Bullet casings lie on the street after Israeli troops opened fire and killed three Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank, 17 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

People inspect a car riddled with bullet holes after Israeli troops opened fire and killed three Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank, 17 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

People mourn around the body of one of the three Palestinians killed when Israeli troops opened fire on the car they were in, at Jenin Hospital in Jenin, West Bank, 17 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

Three Palestinians were killed Friday morning during another Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raid in Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The incident also injured eight others, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. There were no reported casualties among Israeli troops.