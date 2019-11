Colombian citizens in Bogota take part in a clanging of pots and pans on the night of Nov. 21, 2019, a day of massive protests in several cities around Colombia expressing the widespread rejection of the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque. EFE-EPA/Juan Zarama Perini

Demonstrators face the police in Cali, Colombia, on Nov. 21, 2019, in their demonstration against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, as also occurred in other cities around the nation on the same day. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Thousands of citizens protest in Bogota on Nov. 21, 2019, against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, as also occurred in other cities around Colombia on the same day. EFE-EPA/Juan Zarama

Thousands of citizens crowd Plaza Bolivar in Bogota on Nov. 21, 2019, to protest against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, as also occurred in other cities around Colombia on the same day. EFE-EPA/Diego Bauman

At least three people were slain and 98 detained in a day of massive protests called by social movements Thursday in several cities around Colombia to express their rejection of the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque.

Details were provided this Friday by Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo in his report on the protests that turned violent by nightfall and caused losses in Bogota worth more than 20 billion pesos (some $5.8 million).