The severe crisis besetting Venezuela for more than five years is evidenced each day by the collapse of public services, massive emigration that has fractured families and the implosion of the economy, which just a few decades ago was an example for the region.

Each day, millions of Venezuela suffer in some way from at least one of these three issues, all of them related to the plunge in the economy of a country with the largest proven petroleum reserves on the planet and tourist potential that used to attract millions of visitors.