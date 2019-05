UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers his speech during the R20 Austrian World Climate Summit in Vienna, Austria, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY

Austrian-US actor, activist and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers his speech during the R20 Austrian World Climate Summit in Vienna, Austria, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers her speech during the R20 Austrian World Climate Summit in Vienna, Austria, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined world leaders and celebrities for a summit in Austria on Tuesday and blamed politicians for failing to react to the environmental emergency the world faces.

Thunberg was at the third Austrian World Summit – an event organized by former California governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger that lobbies to step up climate initiatives – to launch the event attended by politicians, diplomats, businesspeople and journalists.