(FILE) Protesters carry banners and chant slogans during a march to commemorate the Jun. 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong, China, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

(FILE) A woman wearing a T-shirt supporting the Tiananmen Mothers holds a bouquet of flowers during Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Salil Shetty's visit (unseen) to the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong, China, May 28, 2014. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

(FILE) Photo made available Jun. 3, 2009 shows Mrs Zhang Xien Ling, member of the informal Tiananmen Mothers group, holding a portrait of her son Wang Nan at her Beijing home, China, May 31, 2009. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Tiananmen Mothers criticized the Chinese government's disregard for the victims of the Tiananmen massacre and along with the non-profit Human Rights Watch Friday demanded accountability from the authorities.

In an open letter addressed Thursday to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the massacre, the group - made up of mothers of the students who were killed on Jun. 4, 1989 by the Chinese army - continued their fight against the silence over the tragedy led by the authorities.