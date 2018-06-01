The Tiananmen Mothers criticized the Chinese government's disregard for the victims of the Tiananmen massacre and along with the non-profit Human Rights Watch Friday demanded accountability from the authorities.
In an open letter addressed Thursday to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the massacre, the group - made up of mothers of the students who were killed on Jun. 4, 1989 by the Chinese army - continued their fight against the silence over the tragedy led by the authorities.