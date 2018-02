Pilgrims prostrate themselves to worship the Buddha at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa of Tibet Autonomous Region, China, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/ZUO MING

A picture dated Aug. 25, 2003 shows monks debating theology on the rooftop of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, Tibet, China. EPA-EFE FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Lhasa's Jokhang Temple, one of the most renowned temples in Tibetan Buddhism, has returned to normal after a fire at the weekend, with no casualties, the official news agency Xinhua reported Monday.

Barkhor market, which surrounds the temple, was reopened on Sunday, according to the state media.