The Potala Palace, the fortified monastery in Tibet’s capital Lhasa that used to be the Daila Lama’s winter residence, has closed its doors to the public amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the Himalayan region.
China seals Potala Palace after COVID-19 report in Tibet
People lineup for a COVID-19 test in Beijing, China, 09 August, 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
China's flag flutters outside the National Agriculture Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, 09 August, 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
People lineup for a COVID-19 test in Beijing, China, 09 August, 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO