A Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activist shout slogans as he protests outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activists displays a placard while being detained, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in the Indian capital Friday to urge the global community to hold China accountable for alleged atrocities in the Himalayan region, on the eve of the 59th anniversary of a Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule.

Around 50 protesters, some waving Tibet's traditional flag, and others carrying posters that read "Tibet is not a part of China" joined the demonstration, an epa journalist reported.