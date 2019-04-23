Tibetans living-in-exile and members of Tibetan Youth Congress and Students for a Free Tibet prepare to participate in a bike rally at McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala, India, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

On Tuesday, just three days before the missing Gendun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, Tibet’s second most important spiritual leader after the Dalai Lama, would turn 30 somewhere in China, Tibetan youths – some perhaps his contemporaries – began a long bike rally to the Indian capital to raise awareness about his plight.

The whereabouts of Nyima have remained shrouded in mystery after China had abducted him in 1995, three days after the six-year-old was chosen as the incarnation of the Panchen Lama, and replaced him with their own Panchen Lama, whom the Tibetan Buddhists do not accept.