Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration a Tibetan exile organisation also known as the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The head of Tibet's government in exile urged the European Union on Thursday to make greater efforts in supporting the of middle-way-approach, a process of dialogue which aims to attain autonomy for Tibet without separation from China.

President of Central Tibetan Administration Lobsang Sangay said that although he recognized that certain EU members have actively supported dialogue between Tibetans and the Chinese government, the EU, as a bloc, should follow the example of the United States and defend the middle-way-approach more firmly.