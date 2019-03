A Tibetan living in exile in India takes part in a protest against China near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

A Tibetan activist stamps on a poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping as he takes part in a protest against China near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Tibetans living in exile in India take part in a protest against China near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Tibetans living-in-exile in India try to climb police barricades as they take part in a protest against China near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Around a thousand exiled Tibetans in India on Tuesday protested in front of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi against the "illegal occupation" of Tibet.

Tibetan youths, with Tibetan flags painted on their faces, demonstrated some 500 meters away from the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, a high security area where several embassies are located.