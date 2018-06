Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) solders stand guard inside the grounds of the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the 1989 June 4th Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, June 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese girl holds up the national flag inside the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the 1989 June 4th Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, June 3, 2018.EFE- EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese police officer stand guard beside barriers lined up before the entrance to Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the 1989 June 4th Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, June 3, 2018. EFE-.EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) solders walk past a wall mural for the Tiananmen Flag Defence division inside the grounds of the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the 1989 June 4th Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, June 3 2018. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Relatives of the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square events continued demanding justice on Sunday, nearly three decades after the tragedy which shook the world and drove Chinese authorities to attempt silencing the crack-down.

Zhang Xianling, aged 80, is one of the founders of the "Tiananmen Mothers" group who refuses to give up and continues demanding the events of Jun 3-4 1989 are finally made public.