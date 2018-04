Candidate for the presidency of Colombia Gustavo Petro speaks during an electoral debate in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Candidate for the presidency of Colombia Humberto de la Calle (R) speaks during an electoral debate in Bogota, Colombia, 19 April 2018. EFE-EPA/LEONARDO MUNOZ

The candidates for the presidency of Colombia (L-R) Sergio Fajardo, Ivan Duque, Humberto De la Calle, German Vargas Lleras, Viviane Morales and Gustavo Petro participate in the first major national presidential debate in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Candidates for the upcoming presidential elections in Colombia participated in the first national debate on Thursday and agreed on the need to defend the country's disputed maritime border with Nicaragua, while ties with Donald Trump-led United States were a bone of contention.

Six candidates cutting across the political spectrum participated in the debate lasting two-and-a-half hours and focused on issues such as peace and the direction of the economy.