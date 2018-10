Two workers, a Palestinian and an Israeli, talk at one of the companies of the industrial zone of Barkan, West Bank, on Oct. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/Laura Fernandez palomo

Heightened security measures were in place Tuesday at the Barkan settlement industrial park in the occupied West Bank, two days after a Palestinian worker allegedly shot dead two Israelis and injured a third.

Additional controls and a ban on private car access were in place following Sunday's shooting, in which Ashraf Walid Naalwa, 23, who remains at large, allegedly used a homemade gun to kill Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, 28, and Ziv Hagbi, 35.