Mexican army soldiers on 17 May 2022 guard a house that was used to conceal a sophisticated narco-tunnel that ran from the northwestern border city of Tijuana to the United States side of the border. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Mexican army soldiers on 17 May 2022 guard a house that was used to conceal a sophisticated narco-tunnel that ran from the northwestern border city of Tijuana to the United States side of the border. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

A 17 May 2022 photo of a house in a working-class neighborhood of the northwestern Mexican border city of Tijuana that served to conceal the starting point for a recently discovered sophisticated narco-tunnel that ran northward to the United States side of the border. EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

A modest one-story house in this northwestern Mexican border city served to conceal one end of a sophisticated narco-tunnel used to smuggle drugs to San Diego, California.

US authorities found the tunnel - equipped with reinforced walls, a rail system, ventilation and electricity - last Friday and announced their discovery on Monday.