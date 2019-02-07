Migrants from the first caravan, who entered the United States to ask for asylum, continue to be returned to Mexican territory through El Chaparral border gate in Tijuana, Mexico, 31 January 2019. The US government continues to return Central Americans to Mexican territory after applying for political asylum while awaiting their hearing before the US immigration court. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

A general view of El Chaparral checkpoint, in Tijuana, Mexico, 06 February 2019, where the people who traveled with the migrant caravan used to do the procedures at the US migration offices. Tijuana has returned to normal despite the migration crisis denounced by US President Donald Trump. EPA-EFE/ Joebeth Terriquez

Migrants of different nationalities wait in the civic plaza of Tijuana, Mexico, 4 February 2019, to be able to enter the migration offices of the United States, in the border crossing of El Chaparral. After the severe crisis at the end of last year and the beginning of 2019, which the US president, Donald Trump, affirms continues with the arrival of thousands of Central Americans seeking asylum in the US, life in the Mexican border city of Tijuana has returned to normal. EPA-EFE/FILE/Joebeth Terriquez

Life in the Mexican border city of Tijuana has returned to normal on Wednesday, after the severe crisis at the end of last year and the beginning of 2019, which the US President says continues because of the arrival of thousands of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States.

Central American migrants have ceased to be the subject of speeches by municipal authorities, who's head, mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum had come to describe them as "undesirable," and the entertainment center El Alamar, previously converted into a shelter under the National Institute of Migration, no longer serves that purpose.