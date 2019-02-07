Life in the Mexican border city of Tijuana has returned to normal on Wednesday, after the severe crisis at the end of last year and the beginning of 2019, which the US President says continues because of the arrival of thousands of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States.
Central American migrants have ceased to be the subject of speeches by municipal authorities, who's head, mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum had come to describe them as "undesirable," and the entertainment center El Alamar, previously converted into a shelter under the National Institute of Migration, no longer serves that purpose.