Iraqi Prime Minster Haider al-Abadi attends a celebration on the occasion of the 96th Police Day at the police academy in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI ABBAS

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah (Unseen), hold a press conference at the end of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the sidelines of Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq, at Bayan Palace, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with the Iraqi prime minister Tuesday in Kuwait at an international conference on rebuilding Iraq after the end of the war against Islamic State.

Noting the high price Iraq paid to defeat IS, Tillerson told reporters that he came to the conference to show Washington's support for reconstruction and for economic reforms to encourage foreign investment.