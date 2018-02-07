The United States Secretary of State said Tuesday that Colombia would be a key player in restoring democracy to Venezuela.
Rex Tillerson was speaking alongside Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos shortly after his arrival in Bogota.
Tillerson considers Colombia key player in restoring Venezuelan democracy
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend a joint press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend a joint press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA
