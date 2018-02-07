Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend a joint press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The United States Secretary of State said Tuesday that Colombia would be a key player in restoring democracy to Venezuela.

Rex Tillerson was speaking alongside Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos shortly after his arrival in Bogota.