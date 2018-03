John Walker US Ambassador to Nigeria (L) Stuart Symington (2-L) Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State, Margaret Peterlin (3-L) Nigerian foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama (2-R) Nigerian Chief of Staff to President Buhar, Abba Kyari (R) Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari (3-R) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (4-R) in Abuja, Nigeria, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY NWOSU

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari (R) receiving the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) in Abuja, Nigeria, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONY NWOSU

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that his department has not received any information from Pyongyang about the prospective meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"We've not heard anything directly back from North Korea but we expect to hear something directly from them," Tillerson said at a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyema.