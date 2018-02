US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson atttends a joint press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Soldiers of the Colombian army eradicate coca plants in the village of El Miedo, in the department of Narino, Colombia, Aug. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castaneda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend a joint press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The United States Secretary of State Tuesday praised the progress made by the Colombian government in fighting illicit coca cultivation and cocaine production in the country.

Rex Tillerson made the remarks during a joint press conference with Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos on the first day of his visit to Colombia.