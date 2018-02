President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (C) and Secretary of State of the United States Rex W. Tillerson (R) arrive to a press conference, in Lima, Peru, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

President of Peru, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (L), welcomes Secretary of State of the United States, Rex W. Tillerson (R), at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (R) and Secretary of State of the United States Rex W. Tillerson (L) shake hands during a press conference, in Lima, Peru, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday thanked Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for Peru's leadership in the Lima Group vis-a-vis the Venezuelan crisis.

Tillerson wrapped up his visit to Peru on Tuesday by meeting with Kuczynski at the Government Palace in Lima, where the two men exchanged ideas regarding actions to undertake to ensure that Venezuela returns "to its constitution."