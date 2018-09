Puerto Rico's representative to the US House of Representatives, Jennifer Gonzalez, poses for EFE during a visit to her office in San Juan on Sept. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rico will no longer put up with so many years of being a colony of the United States, the island's non-voting member of the US House of Representatives told EFE Monday.

This inequality between the US citizens of Puerto Rico and those on the mainland is the origin of many of the problems afflicting the island, according to Jennifer Gonzalez, who said that she is "pushing different strategies" to transform the Caribbean territory into the 51st state.