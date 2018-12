The Party of European Socialists' candidate to preside over the European Commission, Frans Timmermans (C), cheers during the XI Party of European Socialists Congress in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Dutch politician Frans Timmermans was on Saturday proclaimed the candidate of the Party of European Socialists to head the European Commission for the upcoming European elections scheduled for May 2019.

Timmermans, who currently serves as the EC's vice president, was confirmed as a candidate to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the bloc's executive branch by the ongoing PES congress being held in Lisbon.